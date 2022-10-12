...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Families line up to take part in the trunk-or-treat portion of Halloween Downtown. The line extended around the block for much of the 2021 event.
Kittens play at Bourbonnais shelter New Beginnings for Cats, which currently houses around 100 cats and 20 kittens waiting for adoption. The shelter's annual Kitten Shower will be held at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
Halloween Downtown will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the farmers’ market parking lot and Festival Square around the train depot fountain. To follow the latest updates, go to fb.me/k3halloween.
Get ready for a spook-tacular good time. Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities with a Halloween theme.
The event also features music, entertainment, local food vendors and merchandise vendors and, in the afternoon, there is a trunk-or-treat.
In 2021, an estimated 2,000 children (and their parents) attended the festival to play free games run by local businesses and organizations and participate in the trunk-or-treat.
“The vendor market was packed, DJ Beetlejuice came to town, there was a special performance from magician and mentalist Israel Mandrake and the Star Wars 501st returned for the day in full movie-quality costumes,” organizer Amy Laws said.
“For those who missed it the last time, they didn’t need a time machine for a second chance to check out the replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from ‘Back to the Future’ as it rolled into downtown Kankakee for the festival. The turnout was amazing and continued to receive a glowing response from the community.”
Meeting of the Kultivators
At their most recent meeting, Kultivators gleaned extensive wisdom on “How To Prep Your Garden for Fall and Winter” from noted local nursery owner Steve Tholen.
Marilou Martin — expert botanist, environmentalist and gardener at Kankakee’s Wright House — will provide the Kultivators’ special program for their upcoming meeting. Martin’s presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 4th floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.
All members of the public interested in gardening of any kind are invited and welcomed by Kankakee Kultivators to its programs.
Just for fun, Kankakee Kultivators have been enjoying “Garden Get Togethers” during the past several weeks. Josie Barnett, Kathy Marcotte and Nancy Addison each shared her own private garden by inviting fellow Kultivators to gather to socialize and enjoy being outdoors together while weather still is warm and gardens still beautiful.
Past President Dee Pinski, who lives in Westwood Estates and grows herbs in Westwood Oaks’ garden of raised beds, hosted the club so all could witness the lush, impressive plantings that had matured there since the 2022 Garden Walk.
Before Pinski planted her herb garden, she consulted with Westwood Oaks’ Chef Carlos, and they decided herbs which he would use in his cooking creations for Westwood residents to enjoy.
Black Cat Bash
From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, New Beginnings For Cats will host its annual fundraiser. The cost is $55 per person and includes cocktails, dinner and an auction that includes gift baskets, automotives, crafts, gift cards and more. Guest speaker will be Daniel McKay, DMV, of Beecher Veterinary Clinic. The event will be at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
For tickets and more information, call 815-474-2782 (Kim) or 815-378-4687 (Kathy).
Fashion Show for Breast Cancer Awareness
On Sunday, Ms. Illinois Senior America Pageant will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fashion show at Quality Inn & Suites, Route 50 N, Bradley. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. is a buffet-style lunch. At 3:15 p.m., the fashion show begins and the theme is “Salute to Breast Cancer Fighters.” The cost is $42 per person, and tables of eight are $360. Proceeds will benefit breast cancer research and a student field trip to see “The Lion King” on stage in Chicago.
For tickets, call 815-685-9220.
Carnival/Craft Faire/Trunk-or-Treat
From 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association will host a carnival, craft faire and truck-or-treat event at Brookmont Bowl, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. The craft faire will run from 1 to 7 p.m. each day, and the trunk-or-treat is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.