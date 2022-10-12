Halloween Downtown

Halloween Downtown will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the farmers’ market parking lot and Festival Square around the train depot fountain. To follow the latest updates, go to fb.me/k3halloween.

Get ready for a spook-tacular good time. Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities with a Halloween theme.

Recommended for you