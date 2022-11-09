On Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, the 6th annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association, will kick off. This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.
This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization.
The mice are in an enclosed and contained six-lane race track that is about 16 feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.
There will be seven races during the night, and additional games will be held in between races.
Also, the night will feature a silent auction with prizes including a three-night stay at Wisconsin Dells, skybox tickets for the Chicago Bulls, dinner at the Kankakee Country Club and a Sandy Pines Golf Course gift card and box of golf balls ($350 value).
Tickets cost $25 and include appetizers and two drinks, and ticket holders’ names automatically are entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336, and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus is located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Indian Oaks' 34th Christmas Open House
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday will be the 34th annual Christmas open house at Indian Oaks Antique Mall in Bourbonnais, 1300 Larry Power Road.
There will be refreshments, such as wrapped candies, as well as door prizes and special sales happening.
"We decorate seasonally, but for Christmas, all the dealers tend to go all-out and decorate fully," said Indian Oaks owner Gary Denoyer, who noted 75% of the mall's business comes from out of the area.
Kankakee Art League exhibit, meeting
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday will be the final day of the 75th Anniversary Exhibit at the Kankakee County Museum. Artists who submitted work for the show can pick their items up Nov. 12 and Nov. 15-18. The Museum is closed to visitors during that time except for the Gallery of Trees decorating.
The next meeting of the Kankakee Art League will be Nov. 15 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center in Kankakee. A business meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by working on our Gallery of Trees decorations.
From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Days, which offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll. Register at visit.kcc.edu.
RVAR Christmas store opens
On Friday, the River Valley Animal Rescue Christmas Store will have its grand opening. RVAR is at 106 E. Washington St., Momence, and it’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
RVAR now accepting new or like-new Christmas decorations or gift item donations. Items can be dropped off at Ceazar’s Palace. For more information, call RVAR at 815-507-5007.