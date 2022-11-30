...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 35 kt with a few gusts to 40 kt and
significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 4
Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School marching band wear festive hats and lights as they march in the annual Bradley Christmas Parade in 2019.
Trees decorated to the theme of Holiday Traditions are ready to welcome visitors to the Kankakee County Museum’s 44th annual Gallery of Trees, which opens Thrusday. The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.
Kankakee Riverfront Society's new executive director, Bill Yohnka, a lifelong Kankakeean, walks along the Kankakee River at Jeffers Park. During the next three years, Yohnka will lead the development of the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk project. READ MORE.
Trees decorated to the theme of Holiday Traditions are ready to welcome visitors to the Kankakee County Museum’s 44th annual Gallery of Trees, which opens Thrusday. The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.
Kankakee Riverfront Society's new executive director, Bill Yohnka, a lifelong Kankakeean, walks along the Kankakee River at Jeffers Park. During the next three years, Yohnka will lead the development of the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk project. READ MORE.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broadway Street in Bradley is the village’s 37th annual parade. This year’s theme is “Candy Land Christmas” and runs from Forest to Washington. This is the county’s original lighted Christmas parade.
This year's grand marshals will be Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic. At 5:30 p.m., parade lineup begins.
Clove Alliance invites the public to celebrate its 35th anniversary of providing hope and healing at “A Night at the Museum.” The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
The event will include Clove Alliance’s interactive history timeline, information on how to support survivors of sexual violence and the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, raffle baskets and live music. The Kankakee Museum’s “Gallery of Trees: Family Holiday Traditions” also will be on display.
“Clove Alliance is excited to partner with the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce to host this event as a Business After Hours and welcome chamber members,” the organization said in a news release. “This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day and drop by to unwind and connect with your local community.”
From 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Riverfront Society invites the public to an open house, which will include a project update. The event will offer the opportunity where attendees can purchase a boathouse brick.
The brick will remain in the historic structure near the riverwalk, "but will forever digitally tell your story celebrating our river and community," according to a news release. The event is sponsored by Deck & Baron, and there is a suggested donation of $30 — which includes food and drinks — and all monies raised will go to The Currents of Kankakee to support the East Riverwalk community match.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is sponsored by the village of Bradley.
All proceeds will be deposited in Bailey’s special village of Bradley account at Federated Bank of Bradley.
The Silhouettes are hosting the event and will be performing.
Also involved in the planning is Lisa Godin, Amy Gibson, Zoe Domagalski, Annie Franc, Lauren Duffield and Danielle Hess.
Tickets cost $25 each, which includes entertainment, live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, free appetizers and a cash bar.
Raffle tickets are available for a separate fee of $100 per person. The winner of the raffle will get to select one of three major prizes, including a car, a golf cart and a Harley.
Raffle and admission tickets available at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Bourbonnais, Taylor Ford in Manteno, Big Express Car Wash and Lube in Bradley, Bradley Village Hall, Stevenson Custom Cars in Kankakee, Federated Bank of Bradley.
From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St., Kankakee, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. — Gamma Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter — will host a Holiday Toy Drive. People are encouraged to donate toys that will help children in the community.
Drop off will be at the rear door at the north end of the building (parking lot entrance). For questions, call 815-933-7883, ext. 225.