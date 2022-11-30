37th Annual Bradley Christmas Parade

At 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broadway Street in Bradley is the village’s 37th annual parade. This year’s theme is “Candy Land Christmas” and runs from Forest to Washington. This is the county’s original lighted Christmas parade.

This year's grand marshals will be Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic. At 5:30 p.m., parade lineup begins. 

