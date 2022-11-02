From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum will host the 12th annual Artisan Faire. The museum is located at 801 S. 8th St., Kankakee. The day will feature a 75th anniversary exhibit from the Kankakee Art League. Original artwork from various local vendors will include watercolor and oil paintings, blown and fused glass creations, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting and other crafts. The museum provides a backdrop for local vendors to display work for sale to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts. Admission for the fair is free, and booths will be located throughout the museum. Vendor spots are available until filled.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present "The Power of Nature" at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
This chamber concert will feature KVSO's principal oboist Laura Neisler performing Domenico Cimarosa’s "Concerto for Oboe and Strings." It also will include Wolfgang A. Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, "Allegro con Brio" (the opening work used for the movie "Amadeus"), Samuel Barber’s "Adagio," Edvard Grieg’s "Scandinavian Heart Wounds and Last Spring" and Kareem Roustom’s new work, "Dabke."
Tickets can be purchased on the website at KVSO.org, at the door, by email at office@kvso.org or by calling 815-214-9555.
The cost is $25 for adults and $5 for children and students
"There is nothing like listening to live music," said KVSO President Kate Cloonen.
Business After Hours at BBCHS
The Bradley Bourbonnais Academic Foundation will be hosting a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in the Boiler Room. Various student clubs will be highlighted and the organization will offer tours of the school at 5 and 5:30 p.m. The Foundation raises money for scholarships and teacher grants; since inception, more than $388,000 has been given.
The event will include: Ironclad/Robotics demonstration; Best Buddies-Boiler Creations; Incubator EDU presentation; musical performance by BB students; refreshments prepared by FACS; school tours given by Student Council students.
For more information, contact Laurie Blake at lblake@bbchs.org or 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.
DAR’s 100 Years of Service
The Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to celebrate 100 Years of Service. The 100th anniversary celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For those looking to learn more about DAR and those who believe they might be eligible to join the chapter, current chapter members look forward to meeting and assisting.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Caleb’s Prayer Foundation will present Hope for the Holidays. The 6th annual benefit art and craft/sip and shop event will raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event will be held at the Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse.
“Your support ensures that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live,” according to a news release for the event.
Lunch and baked goods will be available. There will be more than 20 vendors on site.
For more information, call Annette at 815-697-3001.