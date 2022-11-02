12th Annual Artisan Faire

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum will host the 12th annual Artisan Faire. The museum is located at 801 S. 8th St., Kankakee. The day will feature a 75th anniversary exhibit from the Kankakee Art League. Original artwork from various local vendors will include watercolor and oil paintings, blown and fused glass creations, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting and other crafts. The museum provides a backdrop for local vendors to display work for sale to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts. Admission for the fair is free, and booths will be located throughout the museum. Vendor spots are available until filled.

For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.

