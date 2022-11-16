KVSO concert, reception at St. Rose

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present a five-string quartet performance. Tickets cost $15, and the show will be held at St. Rose Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. 

Before the show at 6 p.m., St. Rose Chapel is hosting a wine and appetizer reception in the lower church hall. Advance tickets for the reception cost $15 and can be obtained from any board member or at Adcraft Printers at 1355 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Proceeds will go toward the church's air conditioning and pipe replacement emergency fund. 

Recommended for you