Juneteenth Celebrations
In Kankakee County, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council exists to “create a sustainable community of cultural awareness and diversity, to educate and preserve African American heritage and empowering for the betterment of future generations, through workshops, cultural events and Annual Juneteenth Celebration,” according to the group’s mission statement.
Beginning Monday and leading up June 19 (Juneteenth), the JCCC has several events scheduled to honor that mission.
At noon Monday, there will be a Lunch & Learn event at the Kankakee Public Library. At noon Tuesday, the group will honor Flag Day at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
At 5 p.m. June 15, a Midweek Prayer service will be held at Church of Christ in Pembroke. And at 4 p.m. June 16, there will be a Black on Track Business Conference at Kankakee Public Library.
At 8 a.m. June 17, Youth Palooza Day will be held at Kankakee High School. At 10 a.m. June 18, there will be a parade followed by a noon Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park.
Closing out the week at 5 p.m. June 19, there will be a Juneteenth/Father’s Day Award Banquet at Quality Inn & Suites. The event will award individuals for their contributions to the community. The guest speaker will be Brian Nelson, and the emcee will be Courtney Wade.
Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased by calling Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741.
For more information on JCCC and the upcoming events, go to 1865jccc.com.
Frankenstein Debate
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence, the discussion will center on “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley. The question “Is Frankenstein’s Monster Real?” will be debated by Kankakee Community College professors Ken West and Joshua Riley.
The audience will be asked to vote on the two perspectives. There also will be time for questions.
For more information, call 815-472-2581.
Relay for Life
Relay For Life of Kankakee County returns at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop McNamara Catholic School.
Relay For Life teams support cancer patients and survivors and also raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s mission. Teams and individuals can signup for the Relay For Life event by visiting relayforlife.org/kankakeeilor by calling Michelle Pruitt, ACS staff partner, at 708-384-2807.
The Relay For Life program is a community-based event where teams and individuals set up campsites at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Each team has at least one participant on the track at all times. Cancer survivors and caregivers take a celebratory first lap to start each event.
More than 400 people participated in the 2021 Relay For Life of Kankakee County presented by Nucor Steel Kankakee and raised $218,225.
“The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all,” said Michelle Sadler, chairwoman for the local event, in a news release.
KOC Breakfast Buffet
From 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will host a breakfast buffet.
The buffet will include: varieties of pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, sausage, chilaquiles and egg casserole. The Mexican dishes are homemade.
Also available will be milk, coffee, water and juice.
The cost is $8 per person or $30 for families of four or more. Proceeds will benefit Lisieux Center improvements. For more information, email kofc14012@yahoo.com.
Mental Health Network Roundtable
At 8 a.m. Friday in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center, Eric Peterson — founder of Project Headspace and Timing — will present on PTSD awareness. The event is free and registration is not required.
For more information, go to facebook.com/MHNKankakee.