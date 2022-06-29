Fireworks at KCC
The tradition of celebrating Independence Day with live music followed by fireworks will continue on Saturday along the south bank of the Kankakee River.
The fundraising event will include three live music performances. Kankakee Community College gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $20 per carload. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.
Food concessions will also be available beginning at 4 p.m. Vendors will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concessions.
The schedule of events includes the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.; performance by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m.
The fireworks show will be approximately 25 minutes long. It is being underwritten by Peoples Bank of Kankakee County as part of its celebration of 60 years in business.
On the KCC grounds, picnicking is welcomed, and indoor restrooms are available. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; no seating is provided. KCC’s grounds are handicapped accessible.
Personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted. Small tents and mini grills will be allowed in designated areas.
KCC is at 100 College Drive, just off River Road, south of downtown Kankakee.
Watseka Fourth of July Parade
The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and with that comes the annual Watseka parade. This year’s parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade theme is “Born in the USA” and registration forms can be obtained from the Chamber office at 110 S. Third St., Watseka, by calling 815-432-2416 or via the Chamber Facebook page.
Sponsored the City of Watseka, this year’s parade will have awards for best farm entry, best religious entry, best commercial entry, best children’s unit, best walking unit, best use of theme and best decorated emergency vehicle. There is no charge to participate in the parade.
The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Ave. south on Belmont Avenue, ending at the Watseka Community High School.
As part of the annual event, the winners of the annual coloring contest will serve as this year’s Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker. Both winners will ride in this year’s parade. Judging for the contest began June 17. Fireworks will be at dusk on Tuesday.
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.
Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee, there will be local art and gift vendors selling varieties of handmade items. Food and baked goods available on site. The event is hosted by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society. Suggested door donation is $1.
For more information, go to lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com.
Group Paddle Daytrip
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Potawatomi Paddlers are hosting a group paddle trip. Participants will meet at Beckman Park on Cobb Blvd. in Kankakee before paddling to Aroma Park to enjoy lunch at Ryan’s Pier. After lunch, the group will paddle back to Beckman.
For more information, go to kankakeeriverppa.org.
Beecher 4th of July Festival
The 94th annual festival will run Friday through Monday in and around Fireman’s Park at 673 Penfield St., Beecher. The days include a carnival, parade, food, vendor market, fireworks and live music. A schedule of events is available on Facebook and at village hall.
For more information, go to facebook.com/beecher4thofjulyfestival.