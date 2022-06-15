7th Annual Golf Cart Parade
Starting with a 5:45 p.m. lineup on South Marquette Place, the Village of Manteno's 7th Annual Golf Cart Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at the Square on Second.
No need to register ahead; to be entered into the best-dressed cart contest, arrive at the parade line up no later than 6:20 p.m.
Carts must be registered and street legal; Manteno Police Department will be available at the parade line up to get carts registered starting at 5:30 p.m.
No throwing candy or objects off carts. Individuals are allowed to walk alongside the golf cart to pass out candy.
Momence Heritage Day
Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in and around downtown Momence, there will be music by the Kings of Dixieland, food from Big Boom BBQ, Bennett-Curtis House and Nothing Bundt Cakes and more than 20 market vendors.
Meet President & Mrs. Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin, ride in a horse-drawn wagon, dress up in your favorite historical garb and enter the costume contest. Admission and activities are free to all. Food and beverage are available to purchase.
Wizard Festival
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, Wizarding Events (by The Bennett-Curtis House) will be hosting a Harry Potter-themed festival with programs, vendors, food, photo ops and more.
» Tickets: bit.ly/3wE9d6w
27th Annual Run For Autism
The 27th Annual Run for Autism, formerly known as the Kilbride Family Classic, will return to Cobb Park at 8 a.m. Sunday. The 5K run and 2-mile walk is hosted by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.
The event exists as a fundraiser to assist the gallery in continuing to help people with autism develop skills to help them grow. Some of the gallery’s activities include:
• Sensory art projects that help build the tolerance for things that feel different
• Art shows at least every three months that encourage the artists to stand in front of the audience and talk about their artwork
• Group projects that require the artists to work together
• Art activities that develop the skills needed to work in a job using art
• An annual puppet workshop where the young people with autism write the play, create the puppets and work together to produce a play where they can talk without being seen
• Artists paint benches to be sold to the community to support the gallery
• A Lego project that requires teamwork, problem solving, and creativity. Several Lego donations have been made to the gallery to support this program
• 3D Design and Printing, where a designer of Disney floats has been instructing artists in the technique.
For more information, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org, or call 815-685-9057.
» Register: racerpal.com/register/runforautism
Summer Solstice Sip, Shop & Stroll
Wright In Kankakee is hosting Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place on the beautiful grounds of the B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $5.
Guests will receive a beverage, be able to stroll the beautiful gardens, take photos and talk to the gardeners. Musical entertainment that day includes Acting Out Theatre Co., which will perform musical numbers from their upcoming show, “A Chorus Line” from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
The Mi Casa food truck will be onsite, and the Carriage House Gift Shop will be open. Lawn chairs are welcome.
The rain date will be June 28.
Tickets can be purchased online and also are available at Tholens' in Bourbonnais and the Kankakee County Historical Museum.
» Tickets: wright1900.org