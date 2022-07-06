Sandwiches With A Side of Jam
Starting at 11:30 a.m. July 13 at Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the lunchtime concert series will continue with its second show of the summer.
The day's band will be Lucky Pickers, and food purchases will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen and Creme of the Crop.
Movies in the Park
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Park in Manteno, the Movies in the Park summer series continues with “Encanto.” The Manteno Public Library's Friends of the Library will be on site to sell popcorn, candy and refreshments.
The movie will begin at dusk and the event is sponsored by Taylor Ford of Manteno and supporting sponsor, Brian Lown Country Financial. For more information, go to villageofmanteno.com.
Country Theatre Workshop’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Country Theatre Workshop will present a production of “The Little Mermaid.”
"This delightful show based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story and Disney's film, with its award-winning songs, makes this a family favorite," CTW organizers said in a news release.
Reservations must be made before the show by calling 815-457-2626, or go to countrytheatre.org.
All performances are at the Country Theatre Workshop, located at 1280 East 770 N Road or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49.
Go Hog Wild
Happening Friday through Monday in Bradley, Go Hog Wild is a weekend full of activities for and about hedgehogs. It includes a conformation show, educational program, costume contest, agility competition and social events for the humans.
There will be vendors with hedgehog merchandise and hedgehog rescue organizations.
Healthy pet hedgehogs over the age of 3 months can be registered to compete. Humans can register for the social and education events and to watch the hedgehogs compete.
The host hotel is the Quality Inn and Suites at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley The event will also raise money for the Hedgehog Welfare Society.
The organization kicked off the celebration with a children's coloring contest cosponsored by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Coloring sheets and rules are available to download on the event website.
For time, schedule and coloring sheet info, go to dawnwrobel.com/go-hog-wild-2022.
'A Chorus Line' from Acting Out Theatre Co.
Acting Out Theatre Co.’s production of “A Chorus Line” is set to open July 8-10 with rain dates July 11 and 12.
It will be held “Off Broadway” in Bradley on the grounds of Peddinghaus Corp. in the shadow of the New York dance studio of Paula Aubry’s, 200 N. Washington Ave.
“A Chorus Line” was first a hit on Broadway in 1975. It is a celebration of those inspiring heroes of American musical theatre — the chorus dancers. The show will be a high-energy, high-powered and highly-emotional insight into the world of musical theatre auditions.
This musical extravaganza is directed by Deena Cassady, assistant directed by Chelsea McKay, vocal directed by Michael Kren and choreographed by Veronica Kravat. The orchestra is conducted by Lynnae Bontrager.
All shows start at 8:30 p.m. with no intermission. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. for the pre-show event with food trucks and an “A Chorus Line”-themed art auction benefitting Easy Street Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets go on sale June 1 and will be $20 in advance at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music Inc. in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, and online at actingouttheatreco.org via Showclix. Tickets will be $25 at the gate and tickets are nonrefundable.
The show has mature subject matter and is considered PG-13. his production is partially funded by a grant of the Illinois Arts Council.