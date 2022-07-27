Merchant Street Music Festival

The two-day music festival will return Friday and Saturday to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is a community celebration featuring local, regional, and national musical talent on three stages, art vendors, and great food and drink. The festival is $10 per day, cash only, at the gate. Presale tickets are available for $8 per day at Kankakee Public Library.

Performing Friday is: Maggie Speaks; The South Side Social Club; Everyday People; Michael Rockert; DJ Juan D; Ill Doots; Tedious & Brief; Musa Man; Bluprint; 1.21 Gigawatts; Mary Claire; Mordecai; Kali; Petra Van Nuis/Andy Brown Quartet; Fruteland Jackson; John Prine Time.

