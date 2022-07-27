Kankakee residents Candace Watson, center, Tiffany Armstead, left, and Sharon Davis dance in unison as the Tina Turner Experience, featuring Dorothy Roberson, performs on the main stage in 2021 during Merchant Street MusicFest in downtown Kankakee.
The two-day music festival will return Friday and Saturday to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is a community celebration featuring local, regional, and national musical talent on three stages, art vendors, and great food and drink. The festival is $10 per day, cash only, at the gate. Presale tickets are available for $8 per day at Kankakee Public Library.
Performing Friday is: Maggie Speaks; The South Side Social Club; Everyday People; Michael Rockert; DJ Juan D; Ill Doots; Tedious & Brief; Musa Man; Bluprint; 1.21 Gigawatts; Mary Claire; Mordecai; Kali; Petra Van Nuis/Andy Brown Quartet; Fruteland Jackson; John Prine Time.
Performing Saturday is: Sugarhill Gang; BBI; 10 Grand Band; Villa Mure; The Silhouettes; Unified Voices of Kankakee; DJ Jason; Motherfolk; Michigan Rattlers; Dallas Ugly; Burr Oak; The Strips; The Alcatones; Fuzzy Jeffries & the Kings of Memphis; Jesse Cotton Stone Band; The Instinct; The Simsons; Brian Butterfly.
On Friday, the following will perform at the teen stage: Jayson Verrett; Parker Beasley; DJ Hayli; Terry Prude; Kait Rose; Blake Schaffer; Dee-Jay; Smitty; Lady G. On Saturday, Anna Elyse; Jayson Verrett; Adelaide Rhys; Hoop Jam with Brii from Intrinsic Arts; Intro to poi and rope dart with Kegan from Intrinsic Arts; DJ Sets from Jim Judicious and Ezra Jermale.
Every day now through July 30, while supplies last, the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will be having a small book/cart sale. Also through the end of the month, the library is hosting a wet pet food drive in the lobby entrance. This is part of the summer reading theme, FurBonnais.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host an opening reception for the new exhibit, “Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes.” The art show features different creatures in their environment and rolling landscapes of different types. The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
From 6 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Uplifted Bistro, 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, will be unveiling its new drive-thru and will have a featured menu of $1 small drip coffee, $1 medium lemonades, $1 cookies and $4 Dragonberry refreshers. There also will be 20 percent off all beverages. For more information, go to facebook.com/upliftedbistro.
From noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Utopia Bourbonnais, specializing in shakes, teas and coffees, will have its grand opening at 1230 N. Convent St., Suite G, Bourbonnais. There will be samples, giveaways and more. For more information, call 779-777-9541.
All-Day Painting Workshop
The Kankakee Art League will host an all-day painting workshop Tuesday with Jon Seals, ONU art department chair. The event is limited to 20 participants and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olivet Nazarene University. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
As part of the celebration, president Marilyn L. Wilken, secretary Christine Michels and treasurer Theresa Peterson are gathering as much history on the league as possible. For this, they are looking to the community for help.
Peterson said anyone with information on past members or the art of past members is welcome to email the league at artkal77@yahoo.com.
The group also will be sharing past articles on the public Facebook page, @KankakeeArtLeague, and appreciates any information on who might have written the articles.