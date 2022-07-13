Bastille Day Festival
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the French Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Bastille Day Festival to celebrate the French National Day. This July also marks the 10 years since the opening day of the French Heritage Museum.
The museum is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
"In honor of our region's French roots, if you've never been to the historic Stone Barn in downtown Kankakee, here is your reason to visit!" the museum shared in a news release of the event.
This year’s festivities will include a Krafty Kids area and visiting historic figures portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association members and Dr. James Paul, president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.
Vendors also will be on site, including Peerless Charm, the Bennett-Curtis House, Philo Collective, Jo McCord and more.
The entertainment lineup will begin at 1 p.m. with Shelby Ryan. Stop in to experience some French culture and learn about our community's early French settlers. Admission is free.
For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.
LoveALatte Mini-Golf Outing
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, LoveALatte will be hosting the first annual mini-golf outing at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. LoveALatte provides work experience for individuals with special needs.
The cost per team is $100 for up to four people ($25 per/person). Each golfer will receive 18 holes of mini-golf, lunch from Firehouse Subs, a brand new LoveALatte T-shirt (new design) and a free raffle ticket.
For tickets and more information, go to bit.ly/3HWImb8.
HOPE Fest
Harbor House and Still I Rise have announced the inaugural HOPE Fest, set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bird Park Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee. This free event will include entertainment, music, family activities, bounce houses, raffles and food trucks including Mac’s BBQ, Tacos El Guadalajara and Candy and Cake.
“The HOPE Fest, short for healing opportunity to prevent violence, is a chance for us to unite as a community and stand against violence of any kind,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Executive Director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release.
“You will not want to miss this fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon designed to inspire, heal and connect us.”
The event will include entertainment and speakers such as DLOW, Carrying Torches, Jeronmino Speaks, Tocarra and DJ Swoope.
For questions about the HOPE Fest, email info@harborhousedv.org, or call 815-932-5814.
Route 102 Car Show
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, a car show will be held to raise funds for The Grow Center and Blessings in a Backpack. The cost is $20 per vehicle entry donation. Awards will be presented for Best of Show, People's Choice and Top of Class (Classic, Muscle, Motorcycle, Custom, Truck/Van).
Also happening is a split-the-pot drawing, live entertainment, concessions and FUN Zone for children with inflatables and games.
From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the lot is oepn for registration. At 2:30 p.m., judging begins, and at 3:30 p.m. will be the awards.
Bike Against Violence
At 6 p.m. Saturday in the St. Rose parking lot (Kankakee), several organizations are collaborating on the annual Bike Against Violence event. There will be a 90-minute bike ride throughout the community, followed by a meal from Brother George’s BBQ (included free with pre-registration). Must be 12 and older to participate.
To register and for more information, go to bit.ly/390XUh2.