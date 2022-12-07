From 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, welcome Santa back to Herscher. The parade ends at Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, with free pizza provided by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce. Santa Treats provided by Herscher Fire Department. Games and activities by Herscher Legion Community Center.
Kankakee Christmas Parade
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a tradition that hasn't been held since 1993 returns to Kankakee. The Christmas Parade kicks off at 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, before heading south to River Street and then back north on East Avenue, ending at the Kankakee Train Depot. There is no fee to enter the parade.
There are more than 50 floats signed up to participate and special guests from the North Pole will be handing out more than 5,000 candy canes.
Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric, formerly known as Home Appliance, will be awarding $300 to the float it judges as the best. The company will award $200 and $100, respectively, for the second-place and third-place floats.
From 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Thresholds, 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting an art exhibit that’s open to the public. During these hours, pieces of art will be available for sale. Use the south entrance to access the building.
Kris Kringle Market
From 6-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Made for Me Boutique, 45 N. Main St., Manteno, will be hosting its first Kris Kringle Market. Each day will have a different line up of vendors. Thursday vendors include Darkmoon Kreations, Made By Max, Penpals By Arielle, On A Whim, Ceci Handmade, Five Flowers Bakery, Zyia - Morgan Daverin, Samantha Hoffman, Sassafras Bowtique, Mimi Faith Designs, The Sister Shop, Made For Me's Ornament Make-and-Take. Friday will include Steep & Spice, Doodle Delights Bakery, M&D Farmhouse Design, Plan It With Rebecca, Handle It Creations, Mindy's Holiday Hustle, Sprinkled With Glitter, Created By Lyss, Callie's Crafty Creations, Mary Kay - Cassidy Vera.
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has announced the second show of its 2022-23 season, “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” — a show that offers the best of “Forever Plaid,” tied up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the KVTA boys are back to do their Christmas Special.
At first, Francis (played by Michael Pueschell, of Watseka), Jinx (played by Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais), Smudge (played by Paul Snyder, of Kankakee) and Sparky (played by Bruce Heyen, of Bourbonnais) aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.
Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, such as their riotous three-minute-and-11-second version of “The Ed Sullivan Show” — this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.
“Director Tyler McMahon, Assistant Director Angel Mirkov, Vocal Director Ben Kunz and Choreographer Mary Schwark have outdone themselves with this very merry show,” KVTA organizers said in a news release.
There are three opportunities to share in KVTA’s Christmas cheer at the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances take place on at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.