...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds to 40 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Trees decorated to the theme of Holiday Traditions are ready to welcome visitors to the Kankakee County Museum’s 44th annual Gallery of Trees, which opens Thrusday. The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.
From 3-8 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting the museum’s annual ugly sweater and hot chocolate party. This year, the schedule of events will include a 5 p.m. book reading by local author and illustrator, Beth Swale, and a 7 p.m. live performance from the River Valley String Ensemble.
The reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man” will take place inside the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse. Attendees are invited to view the Gallery of Trees, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, visit with Santa Clause and participate in the museum’s coloring contest.
River Valley Wind Ensemble concert
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the River Valley Wind Ensemble has a holiday concert in the Larsen Fine Arts Centers on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Admission is free, and the director is David Conrad.
Ornament Craft Class
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will host a Christmas ornament craft, where the design will look like stained glass. The cost to participate is $5 per person, or $2 for gallery members. The gallery is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
To register, call 815-685-9057.
Iroquois County Cantata Choir
The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas. “Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show is written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale.
The show will be presented at 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 23. Performances are free and will be held at First Christian Church/ Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., in Watseka. This year’s musical features some of Iroquois and Kankakee County’s finest voices representing 22 churches and 14 communities. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook.
DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations. A free-will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund.
This year's soloists will be Kena Clark, of Milford; Jayne Henrichs and Calley Kaeb, of Cissna Park; Jordyn Ward, of Kankakee; and Earl Kroll, Faith Aaron, Payton Anderson, Gary Cahoe, Kassidy Crabtree and Mendi Wolfe, all of Watseka.
Vocal ensembles will be by Dale Weaver, of Bourbonnais, Deb Monk, of Gilman, David Nagele, of Sheldon, Larry Buess, of Lafayette, Ind.; and Reagan and Samantha Gooding, Kimra Anderson, Jani Massey and Jeff Peterson, all of Watseka.
Piano prelude and recessionals will be performed by Anna Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja and Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka. Cathy Shide, of Milford, has created the multimedia presentation for “Hope of the Broken World,” and narrators will be Erik and Sally Parmenter, of Watseka.
For tickets, call 779-235-0094, and follow the instructions on the recording.
Hot Chocolate Day
At 1 p.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, enjoy hot chocolate and French-inspired treats for a festive afternoon.