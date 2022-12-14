Ugly Sweater & Hot Chocolate Party

From 3-8 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting the museum’s annual ugly sweater and hot chocolate party. This year, the schedule of events will include a 5 p.m. book reading by local author and illustrator, Beth Swale, and a 7 p.m. live performance from the River Valley String Ensemble.

The reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man” will take place inside the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse. Attendees are invited to view the Gallery of Trees, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, visit with Santa Clause and participate in the museum’s coloring contest.

