Herscher Labor Day Celebration

Herscher will be celebrating 101 years of its annual Labor Day Celebration. Events are set for Sept. 3-5 — with the beer stand opening from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday — and will include games, music and the grand parade.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Herscher Area Historical Society Museum, 190 S. Main St., will be open. During those same hours, the HAHS Anderson House will be open at 161 W. Myrtle St., and there will be farm and yard displays in the annex.

