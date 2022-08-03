The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
Ford County in east central Illinois...
Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 300 PM CDT.
* At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near
Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City,
Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne,
Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton
and Crescent City.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319.
This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
514 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LIVINGSTON
IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
FORD IROQUOIS
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
BENTON JASPER LAKE IN
NEWTON PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY,
DEMOTTE, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY,
FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET,
KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA,
MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE,
RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN,
WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Grundy, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will
and Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 5
A carnival ride spins as the sun sets Wednesday night during the first day of the Kankakee County Fair, which runs through Sunday.
The cast of "Drinking Habits" from left, Wendy Shelquist, of Bourbonnais, John Haley, of Chebanse, Julia Bell, of Watseka, Randy Offner, of Urbana, Rosemary Babinski, of Bradley, Jim Shrove, of Gilman, Diane Johnson, of Cissna Park. Not pictured, Elyse Bulla, of Milford. The show's director is Marlynn Luhrsen.
Dozens visit the grounds of the Kankakee Train Depot Wednesday for the first Sandwiches With a Side of Jam of the year. Musician Lupe Carroll performed during the event, which takes place once per month during the summer.
The cast of "Drinking Habits" from left, Wendy Shelquist, of Bourbonnais, John Haley, of Chebanse, Julia Bell, of Watseka, Randy Offner, of Urbana, Rosemary Babinski, of Bradley, Jim Shrove, of Gilman, Diane Johnson, of Cissna Park. Not pictured, Elyse Bulla, of Milford. The show's director is Marlynn Luhrsen.
Photo courtesy of Country Theatre Workshop
Dozens visit the grounds of the Kankakee Train Depot Wednesday for the first Sandwiches With a Side of Jam of the year. Musician Lupe Carroll performed during the event, which takes place once per month during the summer.
The annual fair returns today to 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, and will run through Sunday. There will be live music by South Side Social Club, Buckle, John David Daily Band, Perfecting Gravity and more.
There will be carnival rides from Modern Midways, illusionist Luke Paul, the KIDBUCK$ game show, beer garden, tractor displays, demolition derbies and more. The days also feature livestock shows, tractor rodeos, speedway races and go karting.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Northfield Square Mall food court, there will be games, giveaways, face painting, build-your-own bear, and spin the wheel. At 2 p.m. there will be a dance party with Dance Alive Dance Studio. Also present will be Mr. Magic the magician.
The event is sponsored by Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, River Valley Special Recreation Association, Bourbonnais Township Park District, Northfield Square, Kalmese Fitness and Shasta Sweets.
CTW's "Drinking Habits"
Country Theatre Workshop’s next production, "Drinking Habits," will run performances Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-14.
Two nuns at the "Sisters of Perpetual Sewing" convent have been secretly making wine to keep the order’s doors open. But, when two reporters hear of this, they get hot on the Sisters’ trail, even going undercover as a nun and priest to get their big story. Then, the hilarity begins.
Make reservations by calling 815-457-2626 from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays, or go to countrytheatre.org.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, 5, 11, 12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14.
CTW is at 1280 E. 770N Road, Cissna Park, 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Rt. 49.
Sandwiches With A Side of Jam
Starting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the lunchtime concert series will conclude with its third show of the summer.
Live music will be performed by Shelby Ryan, and food will be available for purchase from Brother George’s BBQ and Martinez Tacos.