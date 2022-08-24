The Silhouettes are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary Aug. 27 at Bird Park in Kankakee. Front row, from left, is Rey Cruz, Jerry Downs, Rich LeDuke and Steve Wunder; back row, from left, is John Gruber, Bill Dyche and Nick Costa. READ MORE.
At the Annual Pembroke Days, the crowd listens to Pastor Sam Rover preach the gospel Sunday afternoon.
The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting a chicken dinner this weekend.
The French Heritage Museum on Indiana Avenue in Kankakee.
The Will County Fair kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Taking place at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone, the scheduled events include magic shows, demolition derbies, live music and more.
This year, the fair will be celebrating its 119th anniversary. On Sunday will be the annual chili cookoff.
Today is $1 admission, Thursday through Sunday is $5 general admission, with Thursday being $2 admission for seniors and veterans. Children under 9 are free every day.
Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, Pembroke Days will be celebrating 145 years with the theme “A Festive Forward Future.” There will be parades, park festivities, a Sunday service and a softball game.
Friday will be the Children’s Box Parade and a movie in the park. Saturday will be the Pembroke Days Parade followed by a celebration in MLK Park at 13675 Central Ave., Pembroke.
Sunday will be the church service in MLK Park, followed by softball game of Pembroke Township/Hopkins Park versus the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.
»For more information, go to the event’s official website at bit.ly/3y6CYNY.
Silhouettes Anniversary Concert
Kankakeeland’s very own classic rock band, The Silhouettes, will be celebrating their 40th anniversary Saturday with a benefit concert for the Kankakee County Salvation Army and Food Pantry. At 6 p.m., the gates will open at the Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park in Kankakee.
On site will be food vendors, including Big Boom Barbecue and Oberweis Ice Cream, as well as a beer tent from the Knights of Columbus. There also will be raffles and giveaways. All gate proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for free tickets for drawings of bikes and door prizes.
The concert is free and open to the public. There is a suggested donation of $5.
Slice of Summer
Saturday, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is celebrating 75 years with a Slice of Summer Fun event. The nine-hole wiffle golf tournament is $40 per golfer. There are three shotgun starts set for 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. playoff round and award ceremony. There is a limit of 108 golfers.
On site will be various vendors, including Soon to be Sauced BBQ and Sweet Corn by the Korn King. Additional activities will include bean bags, minnow races, horseshoes, 50/50 ball drop, and a vintage/classic car and motorcycle meet.
At 7 p.m., there will be live music from Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club.
»For tickets and more information, go to bit.ly/3tRZCrp. The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is located at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.
Historical Lecture at French Heritage Museum
At 1 p.m. Saturday at the French Heritage Museum, the Kankakee County Historical Society will gather at the old stone barn for a lecture by Mr. Maximiliaan Michels, a dedicated research volunteer and local historian.
The lecture is titled “Vlamingen, Friezen, en Hollanders- into Kankakee and Iroquois,” and Michels will share what he has discovered about the area’s Dutch settlement: where they came from and what they did when they got here. This is a free event and all are welcome.
Note this event will take place on the second story of the French Heritage Museum building which currently is not handicap accessible.