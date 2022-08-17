Jordan’s Way Fundraiser for KCHF

Kris Rotonda, of the charity organization Jordan’s Way, will be back at Kankakee County Humane Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to live-stream a fundraiser for the animals and operations at the shelter. To tune in and for more information, go to @K3CHF on Facebook.

This is the second time Rotonda and Jordan's Way will benefit KCHF, as he first visited in January 2021 and raised more than $15,000 in just four hours.

