Jordan Chapman, director at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, left, and kennel assistant Mariah Rodgers look toward the camera after getting a pie in the face, as Kris Rotonda livestreams the foundation’s fundraising event Tuesday night.
Jordan Chapman, director at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, left, and kennel assistant Mariah Rodgers look toward the camera after getting a pie in the face, as Kris Rotonda livestreams the foundation’s fundraising event Tuesday night.
Kris Rotonda, of the charity organization Jordan’s Way, will be back at Kankakee County Humane Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to live-stream a fundraiser for the animals and operations at the shelter. To tune in and for more information, go to @K3CHF on Facebook.
This is the second time Rotonda and Jordan's Way will benefit KCHF, as he first visited in January 2021 and raised more than $15,000 in just four hours.
“Monetary goal aside, hopefully it brings attention to our dogs and cats because, in the end, that’s what it’s about,” said KCHF director Jordan Chapman during the 2021 event. “The money just helps to benefit them.”
“We all love our dogs, but my dog, Jordan, inspired me to change the world,” wrote Rotonda in a Facebook post. “Did you know that 800 shelters don’t have enough food to regularly feed the animals housed there?”
Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, located at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, will be celebrating the church's 175th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will consist of two celebratory events, and Sunday will be history and worship.
From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, BVM's Family, Food & Fun will take place. The celebration will include bounce houses and kids games.
From 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday will be the Taste of BVM, held at the BrickStone Brewery facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. Food and drink tickets will be available at the event.
At 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, Maternity BVM will host a mass in honor of the anniversary.
The mass will be celebrated by Most Rev. Ronald A. Hicks. Informational guided tours and reception will immediately follow.
For more information on the anniversary events, call 815-933-8285 or see page A1.
Still I Rise School Supply Giveaway
Still I Rise will be hosting its 5th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hillside Stage in Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square. The day will feature free school supplies and a fun-filled and inspirational day of performances, entertainers — including Platinum recording artist BenOne, Tocarra, Hayli Bug, DJ Swoope, and host Natone Midwest) — speaker Eric Peterson, CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, games, bounce house, live DJ, fun activities and much more.
Fly Above It and Kopious Lifestyle will give away a limited amount of T-shirts, school supplies and will provide mentorship. Admission is free, and there will be free raffles, as well as free food provided by 5 Star Wings.
The Village of Manteno will host its Summer Concert Series from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Square on Second. The band Whiskeyfist will perform. Food trucks will be on site. Bringing chairs is encouraged and outside beverages/BYOB are permitted.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a Route 102 car show and a “Not In Our House” event featuring activities for kids and families including a bounce house, games and more.