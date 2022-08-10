Christopher Becker, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Steger, spins fire poi Tuesday night during the Fire on the Square event at The Square on Second in Manteno. The entertainment collective features performers and musicians during the night and offers workshops and a safety class to attendees at the free event. Catch the summer's last two shows Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. For more information on Intrinsic Arts, go to facebook.com/IntrinsicArts.
Isauria Rios-Richey, 11, daughter of Augustina Rios, of Kankakee, helps remove handcuffs from Kankakee Police Sgt. Lacie Harsy as patrolman Samuel Bugajski assists Monday during a mock traffic stop in Kankakee.
Christopher Becker, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Steger, spins fire poi Tuesday night during the Fire on the Square event at The Square on Second in Manteno. The entertainment collective features performers and musicians during the night and offers workshops and a safety class to attendees at the free event. Catch the summer's last two shows Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. For more information on Intrinsic Arts, go to facebook.com/IntrinsicArts.
Harbor House Prevention Specialist Stephanie prepares school supplies giveaway for Back to School Bash.
Photo provided
Isauria Rios-Richey, 11, daughter of Augustina Rios, of Kankakee, helps remove handcuffs from Kankakee Police Sgt. Lacie Harsy as patrolman Samuel Bugajski assists Monday during a mock traffic stop in Kankakee.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kankakee High School parking lot, the City of Kankakee, the City of Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee United, the Illinois Coalition for Community Services and City Life invite all back-to-school youth to experience mock stops, an interaction between youth and law enforcement.
On Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will present Dee Pinski and her team of expert floral arrangers for all who would like to learn “How To Transform Flowers from Your Own Garden into Beautiful Indoor Arrangements.”
This program/workshop will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The Kultivators invite everyone interested in flower arranging to join in the fun and educational experience.
Those who attend are welcome to bring flowers from their own gardens and containers to experiment and practice with. Other “mechanics” for creating arrangements will be provided.
Pinski’s team will include David Cook, Donna Karlock, Barb Mantoan, Sue Offen, Lolita Romano, Bonnie Rudolf and Lois Ware. Pinski and Ware are certified Flower Show Judges; David Cook is a professional designer; all are Kultivators and have participated in many flower shows.
Each team member will present an arrangement of his or her own, explain how it was constructed and discuss its design. Pinski and her team will then mentor audience participants in the workshop as they create their own arrangements to take home.
From noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Riverside Assisted Living Westwood Trails, 1485 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, this inaugural event will raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s. Meet in the parking lot to kick off the event. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. Take your shot at dunking executive director, Benjamin March, in a dunk tank or enter the pie-in-the-face raffle. There will be T-shirt and flower orders available onsite with proceeds going towards the cause.
From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Square on Second in Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host a free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available for participants to try. A safety class will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and is mandatory for participation.
Harbor House and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services will host the inaugural Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, in the St. Rose Chapel parking lot at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.
“This event will provide a safe, fun space for families and individuals to gather and increase awareness of many of our incredible, local community resources,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO & Executive Director of Harbor House. “We are honored to partner with ICCS and City Life Center students to bring this free event to our community.”
The Back to School Bash will include free school supplies, Switch It Up video gaming truck, a bus tug competition, a bounce house, a water inflatable, face painting, henna, arts and crafts, community resource booths, a dunk tank and more. Complimentary food and snacks will be provided from Mi Casa, Que It Up BBQ and Oberweis. DJ Swift will be providing entertainment for the duration of the event.
“The Back to School Bash gives residents of Kankakee County the opportunity to celebrate students going back to school,” said Rhonda Currie, Field Supervisor of ICCS. “This event will be an opportunity to connect with local organizations, play games, listen to music, interact with other residents, and enjoy different free foods. This will be a fun day for the entire community!”