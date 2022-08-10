Back to School/Mock Police Stops at KHS

From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kankakee High School parking lot, the City of Kankakee, the City of Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee United, the Illinois Coalition for Community Services and City Life invite all back-to-school youth to experience mock stops, an interaction between youth and law enforcement.

For more information, email Rhonda at rhonda@iccscares.org.

