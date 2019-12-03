Kankakee QuiltMakers to meet Dec. 12
The Kankakee QuiltMakers’ guild will host its annual Christmas Banquet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais.
Members are encouraged to make, bake, sew or grow an item for the silent auction. Members are also asked to bring a dish to share for the meeting.
For more information, contact Donna McGovern at 708-828-5110.
Watseka Chamber announces parade winners
The Watseka Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the parade entries from this past Friday’s Christmas parade.
Best Children’s Unit: Girl Scout Troop No. 2529
Best Walking Unit: First Trust & Savings Bank Best Float, ICHS & Genealogy
Best Use of Theme, A Homemade Christmas: Watseka Suzuki Honda
Best Use of Lights: Watseka Family Festival
Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle: Sheldon Fire Dept.
Best Religious Entry: First United Methodist Church.
Beta Sigma Phi chapter to meet Dec. 18
The Laureate Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Nov. 20 at the Bourbonnais Public Library, hosted by Lynne Martino.
President Cathy Whittington announced that the chapter will meet Dec. 18 at the Trotter Chace Clubhouse for the Christmas meeting. Members area asked to bring wine and cheese for snacks, $15 gift and ornaments to exchange with members. Members were asked to bring gloves and mittens that will be given away to children.
The service committee will gather 12 filled shoe boxes of games, books, cards, pencils, crayons and safe items for boys and girls. The shoe boxes will be delivered by the service committee to Smaritan’s Purse, Faith Reform Praise Church, Gathering Point in Bourbonnais.
The social committee annoucned to the members that there is a bus trip with Kankakee Community College on Dec. 6 to Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie. The committiee was called, and there are seats available on the bus for members.
Anyone interested in becoming a Beta Sigma Phi can visit betasigmaphi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!