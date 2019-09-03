Beta Sigma Phi holds meeting
The Laureate Beta Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Aug. 21 at the Bourbonnais Public Library. Terri Skeldon hosted the meeting.
President Cathy Whittington announced that the chapter would meet for breakfast on Aug. 26 at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant to celebrate August birthdays for Lynee Martino, Jayne Ducat and Bev Call.
The next meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Bourbonnais Library. Carol Betourne will be the host.
Kankake Community College announced the Scholarship Recognition Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the school. Members Whittington, Martino and Call will be attending.
Bourbonnais Township Park District announced to the chapter the active adult bus trips for the fall and winter. Members are to decide what trips they would like to take by the September meeting.
The chapter will be hosting the 2019 Fall Ritual Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Trotter Chase clubhouse. Catering and entertainment will be discussed at the next meeting.
Ayone interested in becoming a Beta Sigma Phi can visit betasigmaphi.org.
QuiltMakers hosting workshop, meeting
Kankakee Quiltmakers will hold its guild meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais.
The guest speaker will be Nancy Mason from Rivers Edge Fabric Co. She will be bringing a variety of items to display and purchase. A workshop on Friday will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Bourbonnais Public Library.
Sign ups will be at the meeting as well as the workshop. There is a fee and a ruler to be purchased.
New members are always welcome. For more information, call Donna McGovern at 708-828-5110.
— Daily Journal staff
