Kankakee Valley Garden Club to meet Thursday
The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Kankakee Community College campus with a tour of the horticulture department with Katelyn Ohrt.
Refreshments will be served in the classroom or Student Center. Hostesses for the evening are Shirley Ferris, Sue St. Germaine and Jackie Morrical.
Beta Simga Phi announces October meeting
The Laureate Beta Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet Oct. 16 at 12:30 p.m. in the Bourboonnais Public Library. Pat Betourne will be the host.
Ways and Means committee will be bringing Tupperware catalogs for chapter members for those who want to sell for the chapter.
The chapter met on Sept. 18 at the Bourbonnais Library, and member Carol Betourne hosted the meeting. President Cathy Whittington announced that the chapter will meet in October at the Cracker Barrel restaurant to celebrate September and October birthday. The date will be decided at the October meeing.
The chapter will be hosting the 2019 Fall Ritual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Chicago Dough Pizza restaurant. Chapter members will bring gifts that will be raffled at the banquet.
Anyone interested in becoming a Beta Sigma Phi can visit betasigmaphi.org.
