League of Women Voters of Kankakee County to meet
The League of Women Voters, a nonprofit, bipartisan organization, welcomes interested individuals to participate in this cost-free organization to learn how a voter’s voice becomes strong, serves a purpose, and supports their community.
The LWV meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday (every the second Wednesday of the month) in the third floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee.
Bingo with the Books
Bingo with the Books will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday (every second Friday of each month) on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.
Chess Club
The Chess Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 in the third floor meeting room from . This club provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and playing levels can come together to play one another in the strategic game of chess.
Poet’s Arrow
Poet’s Arrow invites everyone to listen to an array of local artistry. The next Poet’s Arrow event will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. The event will be free and open to the public.
For more information on upcoming events, call 815-939-4564.
Limestone Township Library events
Drop-In Lego building will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, and it’s an all-ages event. Participants will be creating buildings and creatures with Lego blocks. All supplies are provided, and there is no fee for this program.
Storytime will be held from 10:15-11:15 a.m. on Sept. 17. This program is for children 6-months to 5-years-old with their parents and/or guardians. There will be a mix of crafts, stories, and music to help young children develop a love for reading.
Registration for programs is required prior to the day of the event.
For more information or to register for any of our programs, stop in at the Library at 2701 W. Tower Road or call us at 815-939-1696. Visit the website to see a listing of all programming atlimestonelibrary.org.
(0) comments
