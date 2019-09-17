Gardening at the Letourneau Home-Museum
Master gardeners and members of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will be doing a little gardening at the Letourneau Home Museum, 698 Stratford Drive E. in Bourbonnais from 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 21.
There is still mulch just waiting to groom the gardens.
Limestone Township Library events
Storytime will be held from 10:15-11 a.m.- Sept 24, for young children can enjoy a mix of crafts, stories, and music to develop a love for reading. The program is for children 6-months to 5-year-olds with their parents or guardians.
For more information or to register for any programs, stop in at the Library at 2701 W. Tower Road or call 815-939-1696. Visit the website to see a listing of all programming atlimestonelibrary.org.
