Limestone Township Library hosts events
Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:
International Game Week — 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 7.Celebrate International Game Week by trying out board and card games or bring your own to play with others. One can even bring in their own gaming systems to hook up to our large screen
Storytime — 10:15-11 a.m. Nov. 5. Enjoy the mix of crafts, stories, and music to help young children develop a love for reading. This program is for children 6-months to 5-years-old with their parents and/or guardians.
For more information, call 815-939-1696. View all programming at limestonelibrary.org.
Kankakee Public Library hosting programs
The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is hosting the following programs:
Chess club — 6-8 p.m. Monday and Nov. 18. Club meets every first and third Mondays of each month. The club provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and playing levels can come together to play one another in the strategic game of chess.
Cricut basics — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 20. Cricut machines are the electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. Class is on the third floor meeting room. Supplies will not be included. This program will be free and open to the public.
For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.
