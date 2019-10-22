Kankakee Valley Garden Club to meet
The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will be meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bird Park Field House. The topic this month is Preparing Your Garden for Winter.
Diane McCartney and Melody Orth will be giving us suggestions and ideas. Hostesses for the evening will be Eloise Edward, Denise Schrum and Dee Helm.
Talk on the Albigensian Crusade
There will be a talk on the Albigensian Crusade at 1 p.m. Saturday at the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn, 165 N. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee.
Kankakee County Historical Society President Robert DeOliviera will talk about the crusade.
Limestone Township Library hosts events
Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:
Fall Festival — noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Spend the afternoon at our annual Fall Festival. There will be games and a scavenger hunt. Stop at our Trunk-or-Treat line.
Friends of the Limestone Township Library Book Sale — Starting Monday through No. 9. Find old favorites and new treasures at the Friends of the semi-annual book sale. Hard covers are $1, paperbacks are 50 cents.
Kankakee Public Library hosting programs
The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is hosting the following programs:
Soul Collections — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. This group reviews a wide range of book selections that specifically spotlights African-American authors and themes. October’s selection will be “The Deal, the Dance, and the Devil” by Victoria Christopher Murray.
All books reviewed may be checked out at the circulation desk of the Kankakee Public Library.
Uke & Me — 7-8 p.m. Monday. Join in for this you-pick/we-pick hour of fun with ukeleles.
The Kankakee Public Library will be closing at noon on Friday for a staff training day. The library will reopen the at 9 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!