Limestone Township Library hosts events
Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:
Putting the Garden to Bed — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday for young adults and adults.
Master Gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension Office will discuss the work that is needed to be done at the end of the growing eason for your garden to prepare for winter and make it thrive the following year.
Adult Craft Night — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. Participants will be making Mason jar lanterns and enjoying fall refreshments.
Storytime — 10:15-11 a.m.- Oct. 22, for young children can enjoy a mix of crafts, stories, and music to develop a love for reading. The program is for children 6-months to 5-year-olds with their parents or guardians.
For more information, call 815-939-1696. View all programming at limestonelibrary.org.
