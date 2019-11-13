Limestone Township Library hosts events
Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:
Cookies and Canvas — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s adults painting night out at the library. With an amazing instructor participants will create artwork for the home or as a gift. There is a $5 fee. Space is limited.
Family Movie Day — 11 a.m. Saturday. Come to the library for a screening of “Toy Story 4” as Buzz and Woody set off on another adventure, meeting new friends along the way. There is no fee for this program. Popcorn and lemonade will be served.
Monarch Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. For children in grades 1-3. They’ll read the award winning or nominated book at our gathering time and have a crafting session.
Storytime — 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesday. Enjoy the mix of crafts, stories, and music to help young children develop a love for reading. This program is for children 6-months to 5-years-old with their parents and/or guardians.
National Family Reading Night — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. For children from pre-kindergarten and up. Join for activities as we celebrate the joy of families reading together. There will be games, crafts, and story time.
For more information, call 815-939-1696. View all programming at limestonelibrary.org.
Kankakee Public Library hosting programs
The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is hosting the following programs:
Poet’s Arrow — 6 p.m. Tuesday. This event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome! In this judgment-free environment, performers will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic.
Whether you want to perform or listen to the performances, Poet’s Arrow invites everyone to listen to an array of local artistry. The event will be free and open to the public.
Kanopy program — Kanopy is a video streaming service that provides access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films as well as children’s programming and television series. Visit the Library’s website lions-online.org – and click the icon in the center of the homepage.
When you add your Kankakee Public Library card, you can stream 10 titles per month. You can stream through Roku, iOS, and Android devices using the free Kanopy app. Chromecast, Apple TV, and other methods can also access Kanopy.
For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.
