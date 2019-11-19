Kankakee Valley Garden Club to meet Thursday
Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bird Park Field House. The program will be Care and Re-blooming of Holiday Plants by Cindy Memedez.
Hostesses for the evening will be Colette Raymond, Helen DuFour and Diane McCartney. For more information, call Teri Doehring at 815-939-0314.
Limestone Township Library hosts events
Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:
Bluestem Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. For children in grades 3-5, who will meet each month to a discuss a book from the Bluestem award nominee list and have their own book club.
Storytime — 10:15-11 a.m. Nov. 26. Enjoy the mix of crafts, stories, and music to help young children develop a love for reading. This program is for children 6-months to 5-year-olds with their parents and,or guardians.
For more information, call 815-939-1696. View all programming at limestonelibrary.org.
Peotone Craft and Vendor Fair and Breakfast is Dec. 14
The Fifth annual Peotone Craft and Vendor Fair with Pancake Breakfast is set for Dec. 14 at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St. in Peotone.
Breakfast is from 8-11 a.m. and the Craft Fair 8 a.m.-noon. This is part of Peotone’s community wide Peotone Christmas in the Village event. Hundreds of $1 raffle prizes and $5 raffles for American Girl, Disney admission tickets and Sybarris stays. There will be more than 50 vendors and crafters.
