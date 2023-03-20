Upcoming blood drives

The American Red Cross is seeking blood donors at upcoming drives in Kankakee County. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, a drive will be held at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais. From noon to 5 p.m. March 29, a drive will be held at St. Anne Community Drive, 650 W. Guertin. From 1-6 p.m. March 31, a drive will be held at the Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais.

Wilmington, River Valley Wind Ensemble concert

Recommended for you