Bourbonnais Public Library to host events
Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host the following event:
• Stuffed Animal Sleepover: 6:30-7 p.m. tonight. Kids can arrive in their PJs for storytime, then leave their stuffed animals to be picked up on Wednesday. Souvenir photos from the animal’s adventures will be provided.
Kankakee Public library to host events
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:
• Black Business Council meeting: 5:30-6:30 p.m. tonight. The Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will discuss a variety of topics including organizational structure, marketing your business, writing business plans, and more in the third floor meeting room.
• LOSS: 6-8 p.m. tonight. LOSS offers a safe, non-judgmental environment where survivors of suicide can openly talk about feelings and experiences.
• League of Women Voters: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. League of Women Voters welcomes interested individuals to participate in this cost-free organization to learn how a voter’s voice becomes strong, serves a purpose, and supports their community.
• Bingo with the Books: 10 a.m.-noon Friday on the fourth floor of the library. Snacks will be available. The event will be open and free to the public. For more information, call 815-939-4564.
• Poet’s Arrow: 6-8 p.m. Monday. Performers will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic.
