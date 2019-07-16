Arts Center hosting paint party
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is hosting a Paint Party at the Arts Center in the Northfield Square mall on July 21. The party will be held from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. All materials provided.
RSVP to Trenna at 815-207-3733.
Central High School class of ‘58 to meet
The Central High School class of 1958 will have a lunch get-together at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Longbranch Restaurant in L’Erable. RSVP to Lea at 815-694-2456 or e-mail: anl_lml@yahoo.com by Aug. 16.
BTPD hosting summer concert series
The Bourbonnais Township Park District, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, to host Summer concert series:
- Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. tonight. Cosmic Rewind will give you all the feels that makes you want to get up and dance! They perform the best hits of Rock n’ Roll, Pop, Soul & Country.
Kankakee Public library to host events
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:
- Toastmasters: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Whether it’s verbal or non-verbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters, will give you confidence. Toastmasters will meet in the third floor meeting room.
- Uke & Me: 7-8 p.m. Monday. Supplies are limited and participants are highly encouraged to bring their own ukulele.
