Kankakee Public Library to host events
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:
Soul Collections: 6:30 to 7:30 Thursday. Join the library in the third floor meeting room for a book discussion.
Chess Club: 6 p.m. Monday. Chess boards are provided, but players can choose to bring their own boards.
Bradley Public Library to host event
The Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton, Kankakee, will host the following event:
Kids Summer Safety Camp: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday. This camp is hosted by KC-CASA to provide kids and their families age appropriate tips and education on potential dangers children could face. This age appropriate lesson will teach young children empowering language and strategies to protect themselves from sexual abuse.
Bourbonnais Public Library to host event
The Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host the following event:
Blood Pressure Screening For Seniors: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. CNAs from the Caring Hands organization will be giving free blood pressure screenings for seniors in the cardinal room.
KCC hosts Movie on the River
Kankakee Community College will be hosting their Movie on the River event by showing “Avengers: Endgame” at 5 p.m., Friday. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available to purchase. All are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
Arts Center hosting paint party
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is hosting a Paint Party at the Arts Center in the Northfield Square mall on Aug. 4. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. All materials provided. RSVP to Trenna at 815-207-3733.
Looney Bin hosting paint night
The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler, Bradley, will be hosting a Rock N Roll Paint Night August 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $30 and tickets can be purchased by following the link on the event’s Facebook page. All materials will be provided.
Kiera Allen
