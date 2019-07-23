Kankakee Public library to host events
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:• Soul Collections: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Join the library in the third floor meeting room for a book discussion.
• Nurse in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. A nurse will be available to help with referrals to community resources such as employment, food pantries, behavioral health services and more; assistance with applying for benefits; confidential consultations and assessments; and referrals to healthcare providers. For more information, contact Deb Caise at 815-937-2480 or deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org
• Kids Summer Safety Camp: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. This camp is hosted by KC-CASA to provide kids and their families age appropriate tips and education on potential dangers children could face. Monday will focus on good and bad secrets. Predators often ask children to keep their abuse “a secret.” Children will learn the difference between safe and unsafe secrets through a story and art project.
Bourbonnais Public Library to host events
Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host the following events:• Chicago Fire Soccer Clinic: 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday. A Chicago Fire trainer will be at the library to show kids drills and skills. Kids should wear comfortable clothes and shoes to move in. The 3:30 p.m. session is for kids ages 3 to 6 and the 4:30 p.m. session is for kids ages 7 to 9. Registration is required. For more information, call the library at 815-933-1727.
• Friends of the Library Book Sale: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, friends only; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will be the $5 bag sale.
• Read to a Dog: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. All children are welcome: those who want to practice their reading out loud, those who like to make up stories with or without a book, and those who prefer a librarian reads to both them and the pup.
