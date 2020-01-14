Crunch for a Cause for American Lutheran Church
Crunch for a Cause from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Taco John’s at 562 Latham Dr. Bourbonnais benefits the American Lutheran Church at 1560 Career Center Road in Bourbonnais
Mention ALC to the cashier, and 50% of the purchase amount will be given to the church.
Kankakee Public Library hosting programs
The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is hosting the following programs:
Poet’s Arrow — 6 p.m. Jan. 21. This event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome! In this judgment-free environment, performers will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic.
Whether you want to perform or listen to the performances, Poet’s Arrow invites everyone to listen to an array of local artistry. The event will be free and open to the public.
Toastmasters — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Do you want to improve your public speaking and leadership skills? Join the Toastmasters in the third floor meeting room.
Whether it’s verbal or non-verbal, communication isn’t optional. Develop and hone your skills with Toastmasters to give you the confidence you need.
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kankakee Public Library will be closed Monday. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. the following Tuesday (Jan. 21).
For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564 or visit lions-online.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!