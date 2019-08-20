Bourbonnais Public Library to host events
The Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host the following events:
Novels at Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Join the Bourbonnais Public Library at the Barnes and Noble cafe (1577 N. State Rte. 50, Bourbonnais), to discuss “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell.
Read to a Dog: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. All children are welcome: those who want to practice their reading out loud, those who like to make up stories with or without a book, and those who prefer a librarian reads to both them and the pup.
Kankakee Public Library to host events
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:
Cricut Basics: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Share your ideas and techniques with others to improve your crafting game. Bring your own supplies. Cricut Basics meets in the third floor meeting room.
Soul Collections Book Discussion: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Join the library in the third floor meeting room for a book discussion.
Looney Bin hosting paint night
The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler, Bradley, will be hosting a Rock N Roll Paint Night Aug. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $30 and tickets can be purchased by following the link on the event’s Facebook page. All materials will be provided.
Arts Center hosting paint party
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is hosting a Paint Party at the Arts Center in the Northfield Square mall on Aug. 25. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. All materials provided. RSVP to Trenna at 815-207-3733.
— Kiera Allen
