BTPD to host summer concert series
The Bourbonnais Township Park District, 459 Kennedy Drive, will host the following event:
Summer Concert Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. tonight. Rosie & The Rivets will perform.
Kankakee Public Library to host events
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:
Black Business Council meeting: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight. The Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will discuss a variety of topics including organizational structure, marketing your business, writing business plans, and more in the third floor meeting room.
Club Overdue Book Discussion: 7 p.m. tonight. Join the library in the fourth-floor gallery to discuss the book selection for August.
Toastmasters: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Whether it’s verbal or non-verbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters, will give you confidence. Visit this free meeting and start taking advantage of all that Toastmasters has to offer.
Watseka Public Library has to host event
The Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St., Watseka, will host the following event:
End of Summer Concert: 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Feature performers will be Kena Clark, London Clark, and Jayne Henrichs. Light refreshments will be served. This program is free and open to the public. Call at the library at 815-432-4544 for more information.
Bradley Public Library to host event
The Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, will host the following event:
How to Train Your Dragon marathon: 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The library will be showing all three of the films from the “How to Train Your Dragon” film series. This event is free, and viewers are welcome to bring their own snacks. For more information, call the library at 815-932-6245.
Arts Center to host event
Paint Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The party will be held at the Arts Center in Northfield Square Mall on Aug.18. Cost is $15 per person. All materials will be provided. RSVP to Trenna at 815-207-3733.
