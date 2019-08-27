Kankakee Depot to host event
The Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will host the following event:
Sunset Stroll on Schuyler: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Enjoy a stroll down Schuyler and enjoy some face painting, food,drinks and music.
Bourbonnais Public Library to host event
The Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host the following event:
Identity Theft Protection: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. With technology today, identity theft could happen to anyone. In this interactive program, learn what to do if you happen to become a victim of identity theft.
Arts Center hosting paint party
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is hosting a Paint Party at the Arts Center in the Northfield Square mall on Sept. 1. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. All materials provided. RSVP to Trenna at 815-207-3733.
