The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County presents “An Inside Look at Outsider Art.” Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism — 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — will host the exhibition and sale of the work of Louis S. Walker Jr., a Kankakee County native.
The exhibit opening will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 1, and refreshments will be served. Opening remarks will take place at 7 p.m. The exhibit will run from April 2-14. Weekday hours are noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
When Walker was 8, and the eldest of four children, his mother moved them from Chicago to Spinning Wheel Road and the Forest Valley Church community in Pembroke Township. That is when he began to draw. He did not finish high school and, in the late ‘70s, returned to Chicago and began his version of outsider art, which has been described as raw, vibrant, geometric, patterning, expressing an African-American urban perspective.
As Walker explained, “A dream will be an echo in my brain that triggers a drawing, which comes into the world because it seeps away from me through my hands onto the paper.”
Walker was tragically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Minneapolis, leaving him 70 percent disabled. He returned to Kankakee County and resides at Momence Meadows Nursing Center.
The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism believes the art industry and community provide opportunities for autistic persons to achieve and be productive in society. Janice Miller, the Gallery’s Director, recognizes Walker’s “naïve” art as especially inspiring to her autistic artists.
Irving Zucker, a retired Chicago Public School teacher and arts-in-education activist, began purchasing Walker’s art more than 40 years ago and has borrowed some previously sold pieces to present, along with those that will be for sale at this art show.
In 1988, Walker was introduced to internationally renowned mural artist Keith Haring when Irving arranged for Haring to come to Chicago as artist-in-residence for CPS and the Museum of Contemporary Art and create a 488 foot long mural in Grant Park along with 500-plus public school students.
Walker’s pieces have sold for as much as $950. Irving will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the CAC and Prairie State Legal Services Inc.