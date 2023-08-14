Cat at U of I

A cat receives veterinary care at Veterinary Medicine South Clinic at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

 Provided photo

Cat lovers, get ready to celebrate. Aug. 22 is National Bring Your Cat to the Vet Day.

If the idea of bringing your kitty to see the veterinarian strikes you as the opposite of a celebration, perhaps you should learn about Cat Friendly Practices®.

The International Society for Feline Medicine and the American Association of Feline Practitioners — professional organizations of veterinarians devoted to caring for cats — developed the Cat Friendly Practice® program. Veterinary clinics that wish to become certified as a Cat Friendly Practice® must ensure that their facilities and personnel are ready to provide the best care possible for cats.

