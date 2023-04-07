The owners of Kankakee's Madame Saint Vintage hosted a bingo night fundraiser for Clove Alliance on March 29 at Knack Brewing & Fermentations. The themed event featured film-inspired cookies by Heather's Custom Cakes in Bradley and raffle items donated by various local businesses.
The owners of Kankakee's Madame Saint Vintage hosted a bingo night fundraiser for Clove Alliance on March 29 at Knack Brewing & Fermentations. From left is Melissa Mattingly and Nina Piolatto, co-owners of Madame Saint Vintage; Tori Cohagan, winner of the night's costume contest; and Emily Strysik, co-owner of Knack Brewing.
The owners of Kankakee's Madame Saint Vintage hosted a bingo night fundraiser for Clove Alliance on March 29 at Knack Brewing & Fermentations. The themed event featured film-inspired cookies by Heather's Custom Cakes in Bradley and raffle items donated by various local businesses.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
The owners of Kankakee's Madame Saint Vintage hosted a bingo night fundraiser for Clove Alliance on March 29 at Knack Brewing & Fermentations. From left is Melissa Mattingly and Nina Piolatto, co-owners of Madame Saint Vintage; Tori Cohagan, winner of the night's costume contest; and Emily Strysik, co-owner of Knack Brewing.
As dozens walked into Knack Brewing & Fermentations on March 29, an onlooker might have thought they traveled back to 1995. Based on the plaid skirts, headbands and flannel, patrons’ fashion looked like something out of “Clueless.”
Which was exactly the point.
For its second bingo night fundraiser, Madame Saint Vintage — the store at 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — held a “Clueless”-themed event to raise money for Clove Alliance.
Between ticket sales and raffles, the event raised $928.53 for the organization that supports survivors of sexual violence.
The raffle element accounted for $140 of the total and included items donated by local shops and artists, including APalm Creations, CMW Ceramics, Grapes & Hops, Just Peachy Co. Boutique, Knack Brewing, Madame Saint Vintage, Moon Cookie Gallery, Rebel Ice Cream Co. and Roze Lingerie Boutique.
Ticket holders competed in five games of bingo while enjoying a charcuterie snack and were given “Clueless”-themed cookies from Heather’s Custom Cakes in Bradley. Additionally, each ticket included one Knack drink and a coupon for Madame Saint Vintage, which specializes in curating a retail selection of quality vintage items.
This has been one of several fundraisers held at Knack, with Madame Saint Vintage’s first bingo night and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mum fundraiser both being held last fall. A recent speed dating event raised $340 for River Valley Animal Rescue. For more information on the brewery, go to facebook.com/knackbrewandferm.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.