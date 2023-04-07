As dozens walked into Knack Brewing & Fermentations on March 29, an onlooker might have thought they traveled back to 1995. Based on the plaid skirts, headbands and flannel, patrons’ fashion looked like something out of “Clueless.”

Which was exactly the point.

For its second bingo night fundraiser, Madame Saint Vintage — the store at 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — held a “Clueless”-themed event to raise money for Clove Alliance.

Recommended for you