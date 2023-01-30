...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
In April 2021, Clove Alliance hosted its inaugural art show, titled “Brave, Bold, and Believed.” The event aims to uplift survivors of sexual assault. The third annual event is set for April 13 at the Kankakee County Museum.
Clove Alliance will be holding its third annual Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and Clove’s efforts to end sexual violence. This event will be held April 13 at the Kankakee County Museum.
Clove is accepting both student and adult art entries. A cash prize of $100 will be awarded to winners. Original entries are due by April 6. For an entry form and more information, go to ow.ly/kw9S50MlJHG.
