Daily Journal staff report
Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA) will be hosting two movie events this month.
Since last fall, Clove Alliance has been hosting Monthly Movie Reviews for junior high students. Due to interest from older viewers, they are now offering a movie review for adults.
Clove’s Controversial Cinema will be held once a month on Zoom and is a chance for adults to talk about emotional and controversial movies together. Join to discuss old favorites and new classics with themes or topics that may have been missed the first time.
Clove’s Controversial Cinema
This event is for adults of all ages and this month’s discussion will be on the film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Participants will view the movie on their own time throughout March and and will join the discussion group at 6 p.m. on March 23 to discuss. Contact susan@clovealliance.org for more information and to sign up.
Monthly Movie Review
The monthly movie review is an event for junior high students. Clove notes that there are countless movies targeted towards teens that romanticize and glorify unhealthy and abusive relationships.
Each month, Clove will pick a movie from Netflix that displays examples of both healthy and unhealthy relationships. The students watch this movie on their own and at the end of the month, the group comes together on Zoom to talk about relationships, friendships and more.
All junior high students are welcome to join. At 5 p.m. on March 31, the group will be discussing “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3, Always and Forever.” Email susan@clovealliance.org for more details and to sign up.
