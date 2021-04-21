On Monday at The Majestic Theater in Kankakee, Clove Alliance hosted its inaugural art show, titled “Brave, Bold, and Believed.” The event aimed to uplift survivors of sexual assault.
Art was displayed around the theater, which provided social distancing space for the dozens of attendees. Pieces will be on display throughout the Burfield & Remington building through Saturday, April 24.
The display was broken into two categories, adult entries and student entries. There were 11 adult entries and six student entries. Art of all different mediums was displayed next to signs featuring the artist’s name and the meaning behind their project.
Clove Alliance’s prevention director Kami Garrison and Clove’s community engagement specialists Kristin Giacchino and Susan Soda spoke about their excitement in sharing this collection with the community.
“I feel very excited to see it all come together and I think it’s a lot more powerful seeing it as a whole rather than just in the office,” expressed Soda.
“We received 17 entries, so we’re very excited about that,” added Giacchino.
Three judges — Katie Bretvolaff, Michelle Locke and Christina Loraine — selected two winners for the Judge’s Choice award. The winner in the adult category was Sierra Harris for the piece “The Power to Stand Again.” The winner in the student category was Fatima Alvarado for the piece “The Beauty of Recovering.”
“The Power to Stand Again” was made using water color, gouache and colored pencil. Harris described the piece as “inspired by Egon Schiele’s self-portraits. The theme of this piece is based on male survivors. They are often looked down on, but being vulnerable, especially after abuse, doesn’t make them less than a man.”
“The Beauty of Recovering” was made using paint. Alvarado stated, “For this work I wanted to show people supporting each other, after the difficulties they have faced.”
“The neatest thing for me was seeing the student entries and what those words and themes meant to them,” shared Garrison. “I think students are really deep and supportive and, some of their thoughts, I was pleasantly surprised at what they came up with.”
Along with the pieces being on display at Burfield & Remington, there is the option for People’s Choice voting now through Saturday. Voting will be done through a QR code available on site. The winner will be announced Monday on Clove Alliance’s social media.
“We do hope to make it an annual event,” said Garrison.
For more information on Clove Alliance, visit clovealliance.org and to view the art and vote on People’s Choice, visit 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.