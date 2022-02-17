According to Clove Alliance, every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. The Kankakee County organization hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.
All employers in the State of Illinois are required to provide one hour of sexual harassment prevention training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual and in-person trainings to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.
For businesses or agencies with eight or more employees, contact Clove Alliance to set up a private training session for your group. This training does not fulfill the state’s requirements for licensure through the IDFPR.
Upcoming Training Dates:
• Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. (Zoom)
• Tuesday, March 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. (Zoom)
• Friday, May 13 from noon to 1 p.m. (Kankakee Community College)
• Monday, June 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. (Zoom)
To register, email Clove Alliance’s Prevention team at prevention@clovealliance.org.