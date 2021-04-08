April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.
Clove Alliance, formally KC-CASA +ISAS, along with many individuals, youth, communities, schools and agencies around the state of Illinois will take action to increase attention about sexual assault and to end sexual violence. All events will adhere to CDC safety guidelines.
Help promote awareness by participating and sharing Clove Alliance community events and activities, including:
Chalk the Walk
Write messages of hope, empowerment, support, and positivity on local businesses’ sidewalks. Your words can make a huge difference to survivors of sexual violence! Saturdays in April/May from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday, April 10: Starbucks (532 Main St., Bourbonnais).
• Saturday, April 17: Watseka Public Library (201 S 4th St., Watseka).
• Saturday, April 24: Majestic Theatre (150 N Schuyler Ave., Kankakee).
• Saturday, May 1: Grapes & Hops (251 S Schuyler Ave., Kankakee).
Children’s Outdoor Story Walk
Kankakee Civic Auditorium Vita Course (803 S 8th Ave., Kankakee) Families are invited to join for a free Outdoor Story Walk where participants will read, exercise and learn about body safety. Participants will take home goody bags and meet Molly and Max, the Clove Alliance Safety Bears.
• Friday, April 16, 3 to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m to noon
Brave, Bold, and Believed Art Show
Join an evening of art at The Majestic Theatre (150 N Schuyler Ave., Kankakee) to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and our efforts to end sexual violence. Art installations provided by local student and adult community members, survivors and allies will be on display. Admission is free. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 19.
Art will continue to be displayed throughout the hallways of the Burfield and Remington building from April 20 to 24. The community is invited to help select the recipient of the People’s Choice Award by voting for their favorite entry
The Bystander Moment: Virtual Screening and Community Conversation
This award-winning documentary explores the role of bystanders — especially friends, teammates, classmates and co-workers — in perpetuating sexual harassment, sexual assault and other forms of gender violence. Join Clove Alliance and additional guest speakers for a virtual post-screening discussion to learn how the community can make an impact to challenge and change the sexist cultural norms that too often lead to gender violence. Please note, registration ends April 21. Directions for accessing the panel discussion and a link to view the documentary will be sent after registration is complete.
Viewing of the documentary will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 26. To register for the panel discussion, visit bit.ly/3mecELs.
Be an Ally, Buy a T-shirt Fundraiser
Show your support and purchase a t-shirt. T-shirts will be available for purchase at clovealliance.square.site. Choose from two different designs to proudly show your support of survivors of sexual violence. Each shirt is $25 each (Sizes XS-4XL). Pick-up and delivery options are available. All proceeds will benefit survivors of sexual violence. Order now through April 21.
Coffee for a Cause
Clove Alliance has partnered with Connect Roasters to create a Guatemalan medium roast exclusively for Clove Alliance. This delicious everyday coffee will appeal to all coffee drinkers. A 12 oz bag is $18 apiece and is available for purchase at clovealliance.square.site. Pick-up and delivery options are available. All proceeds will benefit survivors of sexual violence. Order now through April 21.
For more information about Clove Alliance’s services, events or community offerings contact the Kankakee office at 815-932-7273, Watseka office at 815-432-2779, visit clovealliance.org or email info@clovealliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.