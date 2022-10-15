Clove Alliance logo (copy)
KANKAKEE — Clove Alliance invites the public to celebrate the organization's 35th anniversary of "providing hope and healing at GLO Bingo," according to a news release.

The event will be held Nov. 11 at the Expo Center of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m.

"We expect a sell-out crowd at GLO Bingo," Clove organizers wrote in a news release. "This is not your grandma’s bingo, but it is a special 18-years-and-older night of high energy, loud music, black lights and tons of fun."

