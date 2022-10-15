...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Clove Alliance invites the public to celebrate the organization's 35th anniversary of "providing hope and healing at GLO Bingo," according to a news release.
The event will be held Nov. 11 at the Expo Center of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m.
"We expect a sell-out crowd at GLO Bingo," Clove organizers wrote in a news release. "This is not your grandma’s bingo, but it is a special 18-years-and-older night of high energy, loud music, black lights and tons of fun."
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 and include bingo cards, glow hat and bingo dauber. Reserved tables of six are $210. Tickets can be purchased online at clovealliance.square.site. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Cash bar and food will be available for purchase. New to this year's event will be food trucks, Brother George’s BBQ and Monster Grilled Cheese. This is a cash only event.
"Every ticket sale helps us provide the necessary resources to survivors of sexual violence we serve in Kankakee, Iroquois, and Ford Counties," reads the news release.
For more information on Clove Alliance, which exists to support survivors of sexual assault, go to clovealliance.org or call 815-932-7273.