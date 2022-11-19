...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show at the Majestic in April. The organization will celebrate 35 years in December.
Clove Alliance invites the public to celebrate its 35th anniversary of providing hope and healing at “A Night at the Museum.” The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
The event will include Clove Alliance’s interactive history timeline, information on how to support survivors of sexual violence and the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvers, raffle baskets and live music. The Kankakee Museum’s “Gallery of Trees: Family Holiday Traditions” also will be on display.
“Clove Alliance is excited to partner with the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce to host this event as a Business After Hours and welcome chamber members,” the organization said in a news release. “This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day and drop by to unwind and connect with your local community.”
For more information on Clove Alliance, the community organization supporting survivors of sexual violence, go to clovealliance.org, or call 815-932-7273.