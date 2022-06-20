KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee’s Citizens Advisory Board invites their neighbors to the second of two community events called Neighborfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Jeffers Park, 212 W. Water Street.
“Neighborfest provides a chance for residents in the City of Kankakee an opportunity to get to know one another and City officials through fellowship and fun,” stated Economic and Community Development Agency (ECDA) Director Barbi Brewer-Watson in a news release.
“The residents who serve on the Citizens Advisory Board have been passionate about finding a fun way to connect their neighbors with each other in the hopes of building good will, friendship and pride for their community. Neighborfest is presented by them in this spirit.”
Citizens Advisory Board member Ben Clark states, “The first Neighborfest was a great event. We are excited to host it again.
"Neighborfest is another great opportunity for people to come out meet new people in their neighborhood, have some good food, and fun. There is truly something to do for the whole family.”
Fellow CAB member and event organizer Steven Bukowski adds, "These summer events introduce great services offered by the City of Kankakee.
"You can join in with family, friends and neighbors to enjoy food, games and music, while learning how to make your life a little better. Even if you can only use one service, it can make a difference in the way you live."