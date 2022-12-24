The Daily Journal's Citizen Spotlight feature is a monthly article that allows a light to shine on an individual in the community who is doing incredible work with a story that needs to be told. Revisit the 12 Citizen Spotlights from 2022.

January Citizen Spotlight: Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson

Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson.
February Citizen Spotlight: Officer Melvina Calvin-Edwards

Melvina Calvin-Edwards.
March Citizen Spotlight: RVSRA's Tom Breitenbucher

Tom Breitenbucher.
April Citizen Spotlight: Rhonda Showers

Rhonda Showers.
May Citizen Spotlight: Bri Haug of Electric Lady Lounge

Bri Haug.
June Citizen Spotlight: Anne Piepenbrink

Anne Piepenbrink.
July Citizen Spotlight: Pete's Band

Pete's Band, counterclockwise from front left, Pete Henrisey, Harlyn Schmidt, George Kwain and Kristen Schubbe.
August Citizen Spotlight Sister Theresa Galvin

Sister Theresa Galvin.
September Citizen Spotlight: Celia Greer

Celia Greer.
October Citizen Spotlight: Dr. Nathan Frogge

Dr. Nathan Frogge.
November Citizen Spotlight: Dan Gerber

U.S. Navy Veteran Dan Gerber.
December Citizen Spotlight Steve Sullivan

Steve Sullivan.

