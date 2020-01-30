The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.
Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park
210 West Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575
SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school.
TUE: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)
FRI: Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)
Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee
196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary; 5 p.m. Fresh Start worship in sanctuary.
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield
172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship.
Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield
348 E Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship; 9:15 Sunday school-Bible study.
(Bonfield) Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield
12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study. 9:15 a.m. worship.
Calvary Bible Church
2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship.
Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais
310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. coffee connection. 10:30 a.m. worship and Communion.
Coal City United Methodist Church, Coal City
6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, 815-634-8670, coalcityum.org
SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. 9 a.m. Sunday school
Countryside Community Church, Kankakee
3403 W. Illinois Route 17, Jeff Evans, pastor, 815-939-2915
SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship
First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee
371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.
SUN: 10 a.m. adult Sunday school; 11 a.m. traditional worship; 12 p.m. fellowship.
WED: 3:30 p.m. (first, study of the book, God Space by Doug Pollack)
First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship and children’s Sunday school (nursery room is available); 7 p.m. prayer encounter (second and fourth Sunday of the month).
FRI: 5:15 p.m. family fun and faith fellowship (last Friday of the month)
First United Methodist Church, Wilmington
401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 6 p.m. hope and healing service (first week)
WED: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous
THUR: 6 p.m. Christian fellowship potluck (fourth week)
FRI: 7:30 p.m. Heroin Anonymous
SAT: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous.
Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais
735 Main St. NW. Pastor Amos Dillman. 815-932-4011, bourbonnaisgrace.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship (Jan. 12-March 29); 10:10 a.m. Sunday school (Jan. 12-March 29); 11 a.m. celebration worship (Jan. 12-March 29).
Manteno, Christian Church of Manteno
401 E. Third St. Creighton Beatty, minister. 815-468-6468, ccmanteno.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. school for all ages and adult Bible fellowship. 10 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. junior/senior high youth group.
Manteno United Methodist Church
255 W. Second St., Manteno. 815-468-3722.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday school
Martinton Church of Christ, Martinton
103 W. South St. Chuck Alt, pastor. 815-428-7062.
SUN: 9 a.m. traditional worship; Wee worship and children’s church (18 mos.- fourth grade); 10:15 a.m. Sunday school. 3:30-4 p.m. youth group, ages: Pre-school and up (first and third); 4 p.m. social hour; 4:15 p.m. contemporary worship.
Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopchurch.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May); 6 p.m. worship
Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee
570 N. Harrison Ave. Pastor Montele A. Crawford. 815-939-2100.
SUN: 11 a.m. worship
Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga
109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship and Sunday school.
Peoples Church, Bourbonnais
6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. coffee shop opens. 8:30 a.m. first service, nursery provided. 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. second service, nursery and pre-K provided. PC Kids (grades K-5) at The Legacy Center
WED: 7 p.m. Prayer and praise night. (first)
St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee
1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kueler. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.
SUN: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship.
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence
119 Market St. Rev. Peter Jankowski, administrator. 815-472-2864.
SUN: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Mass. Noon Spanish Mass.
SAT: 5:30 p.m. Mass.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee
348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312, stpaulslutheran.net.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship. 9:50 a.m. adult-children Sunday school. 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship; all Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.
SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship downtown.
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee
486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Monthly Mass last Friday of the month at 6 p.m. (Jan. 31 and Feb. 28).
WED: 1-6 p.m. Eucharistic adoration (enter through west door); 3:30 p.m. stations of the cross, during Lent starting on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield
11478 Route 17 West, Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship; Holy Communion first and third Sundays of each month.
